How this heroic pup saved horses in frantic search

Bounty the dog has saved the day after he found two horses that were tangled in vines after they fled from their owners. Photo: Chenoa Trama

Bounty the dog has saved the day after he found two horses that were tangled in vines after they fled from their owners. Photo: Chenoa Trama

A HEROIC dog and a generous community left a Yandina mother with tears of joy when her two horses were found in dense bushland after a frantic 30-hour search.

Chenoa Trama's horses, Bing and Kyron, were found yesterday afternoon tangled in vines in bushland near Lake Weyba after they fled the day before.

Chenoa Trama has thanked the generous people who joined the search for horses Bing and Kyron. Photo: Chenoa Trama

For Ms Trama's daughter Amali's 11th birthday, they went horseriding with a group of friends around Lake Weyba. But about 20 minutes after they began the ride, it all turned "upside down".

Bing and Kyron took off "flat-strap", throwing Amali and her friend, Taylah, to the ground.

Amali suffered a minor leg injury, but Taylah was left winded with fractured ribs and bruised lungs after she was trampled by one of the horses.

"It all happened right in front of us, there was just nothing we could do," Ms Trama said.

Taylah was quickly taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where she is still recovering.

When the horses fled, Ms Trama gathered a group of friends to help search the bushland around Lake Weyba for any signs of them.

Bing and Kyron were found in dense bushland after about 30 hours. Photo: Chenoa Trama

The small group quickly grew to more than 50 searchers, with many joining in after driving past and learning the horses were missing.

After more than a day of searching the area for any signs of the horses, Ms Trama began to lose hope her beloved animals would be found.

"It was heart-wrenching driving that float home without the two horses in it," she said.

"There'd been no sign of them, so I was concerned that they were injured or dying.

"It was like they literally vanished into thin air."

Bing and Kyron with their saviour, Bounty. Photo: Chenoa Trama

But yesterday afternoon the horses were finally found thanks to a well-trained dog, Bounty.

"Bounty has been taught since he was a puppy to find things," Ms Trama said.

His owners told him to "find" the horses, and within 10 minutes he was barking to let the group know he'd done his job.

The horses were "stressed and ready to get out" but were uninjured apart from a swollen hoof.

Ms Trama said she was overwhelmed by the help the Lake Weyba and surrounding community had shown in joining the search for Bing and Kyron.

"The community was great," Ms Trama said. "They were so willing and so happy to help and get the word out.

"It was just phenomenal."