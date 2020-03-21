How this Kilkivan student is a step closer to his NBA dream

BASKETBALL: Inspired by his dad's love of basketball, a Kilkivan State School student is a step closer to his dream of playing in the National Basketball Association in the United States.

Jake Henry-May, 12, was selected for the Sunshine Coast Phoenix Teal under-14 boys team who will compete at the Queensland Basketball State Championships in July, if they are not postponed.

Jake Henry-May is a step closer to his NBA dream.

Despite the gruelling selection process, Henry-May proved he had what it takes.

"I had to work hard as a player and have different skills in a range of areas such as defence and offence," he said.

"I also had to be pretty fit and I ended up ticking all those boxes. We played games and different drills to show the coaches what we had to offer.

"These trials happened last October, and I was so excited when I found out. I read the email lots and it has finally sunk in now. I will never forget that day."

Henry-May plays as a point guard, he facilitates the point scoring opportunities for his team and himself.

"I am usually the person who brings up the ball from the back and I usually run most of the plays," he said.

Basketballer Jake Henry-May has been playing as a point guard for four years.

"I have been playing basketball for four years and this was always my position. I like dribbling the ball up and also scoring."

The Phoenix has been dominating the court in the lead-up to the championships.

"We have been equal first on the ladder and we will be put into a pool at states and play for the gold medal," he said.

Jake Henry-May’s aim at the Queensland State Championships is bringing home a gold medal.

"My aim is to come home with a gold medal. It would be my first gold medal in basketball."

Since joining the Phoenix there are some improvements Henry-May has noticed in his game.

"My defence. I was not a very good defender before this but now that we have been practising a lot I have just gotten better as a defender and overall player," he said.

"Once you get in the elite circles different coaches are going to notice parts of your game that could be improved."

Jake Henry-May was influenced by his dad’s passion for basketball.

Henry-May was influenced by his dad's love of the game and hopes to play professionally.

"He was a big basketballer when he was younger," he said.

"I have taken on his passion. I also love watching the NBA, I go for the Golden State Warriors and my favourite player is Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. Curry is Henry-May’s favourite player. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"I try and play like him, I like the things he does in games - shooting and defence. I constantly watch his videos and try to copy his moves because it works so well for him and my dream is to play in the NBA for Golden State.

"All these carnivals and games I play in are a step towards my ultimate dream."