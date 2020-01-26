How this Kilkivan wallaby almost died from custard

BEFORE: Daisy the red-necked wallaby weighed only 500 grams when she was brought into the Kilkivan Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation and (right) Daisy has gained an extra 200 grams and is now interacting with other wildlife. Photo: Kilkivan Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation

A SEVEN-month-old red-necked wallaby weighing only 500g is lucky to be alive after being fed custard by a well-intentioned and poorly informed member of the Gympie region community.

The wallaby, named Daisy Custard, has been in the care of Kilkivan Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation for the past three weeks and is on the road to recovery.

Wildlife carer Deb Wells urged the community to contact a local wildlife carer, vet or the Australia Zoo hospital if they came across any injured or orphaned wildlife.

“Members of the public, even if they have good intentions, do not have the knowledge, experience and equipment to successfully raise orphaned and injured wildlife,” Ms Wells said.

“Not realising wallabies cannot tolerate lactose (it causes malnourishment, diarrhoea and sometimes death), she was being fed custard, so came into care severely dehydrated and underweight.

“According to the size of Daisy’s bone measurements, she should have weighed 1.35kg, sadly little Daisy only weighed 500g.”

Ms Wells said it was great that people had good intentions but not seeking professional help when it came to wildlife could end up killing them.

“People should not be feeding joeys,” she said.

“All they need is to be kept warm, dark and in a quiet place.”

For the Kilkivan wildlife rescue, it’s been a busy season, primarily due to the drought and bushfires across the state.

AFTER: Daisy now weighs 700grams and is on the road to recovery thanks to wildlife carers. Photo: Kilkivan Wildlife Rescue and Rehabiliation

“It’s been hectic and horrid,” she said.

So far they are looking after 11 wallabies and kangaroos.

“It has improved since we’ve received rain these past couple of weeks,” she said.

“We just need to see the rain continue but have seen less animals come into our care in the past week.”

Ms Wells said people caught looking after wildlife for more than 72 hours could be fined.

“If you find an injured or orphaned wildlife, please phone your local wildlife carer,” she said.

“They are trained and well equipped to look after injured wildlife.”

The good news three weeks later is that Daisy has gained 200g and is interacting with other joeys.

“Sadly we do not know if any long-term damages have been caused due to Daisy being fed the incorrect food,” she said.

Ms Wells said the wildlife rescue was volunteer based and relied heavily on the support of the community.

For more information on how you can show your support to Kilkivan Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, phone Deb Wells on 0408 217 007.

