How to dress like Kate Middleton on a Kmart budget
Good news ladies, you don't have to own a crown to dress like a future Queen.
The Duchess of Cambridge is not averse to affordable fashion and recycling her looks, and, as The Daily Telegraph discovered, it's possible to achieve her style for under $100.
On Wednesday Kate Middleton stepped out at an event in London's Battersea Park wearing rose pants from British chain store Marks and Spencer, which cost $52.
This wasn't the first time she'd worn the pants, teaming them with a blazer earlier in the year while visiting hospital staff.
This time she completed the look with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers from Superga, which cost $90.
Stellar's fashion director Kelly Hume says Middleton's timeless style is so popular because it allows for items to be reused.
"She doesn't follow trends. She is consistent in her choices. We can always count on Kate to be wearing a perfectly cut sheath, a feminine floral dress for spring, and slim fit pants, cropped to show off her ankles. It's conservative and reasonable," Ms Hume said.
"She mixes expensive pieces with a selection from the high street, and always has a killer blow-dry, which makes pretty much anything look good."
In September, Kate wore a printed Calla Dress by Beulah London while visiting local communities with Prince William. While this dress retails for $990 a similar version can be found by Mini Velvet at David Jones for $100.
In August, the Duchess recycled a blue dress by Emilia Wickstead from 2019, which cost roughly $2000.
However, The Iconic sells a Dazie dress for $90 that looks just as ladylike and can be teamed with $20 espadrilles from Kmart.
Ms Hume said that when trying to recreate the Middleton style, invest in ladylike coats and dresses and then "bag a bargain" when it comes to T-shirts, tops and pants.
