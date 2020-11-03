How to get a home loan with a five per cent deposit

The federal government’s home loan deposit scheme has been extended, with new lenders added to the list. FIND OUT HOW TO GET A LOW DEPOSIT HOME LOAN.

The federal government’s home loan deposit scheme has been extended, with new lenders added to the list. FIND OUT HOW TO GET A LOW DEPOSIT HOME LOAN.

FROM today, first home buyers can apply to First Home Loan Deposit Scheme lenders to build a new home or purchase a newly built home with a deposit of as little as five per cent.

Federal Minister for Housing Michael Sukkar the scheme will help buyers get into homes quicker.

"As part of the Morrison Government's Economic Recovery Plan to create jobs, rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future, 10,000 first home buyers will be able to purchase a new home sooner under our extended First Home Loan Deposit Scheme," he said.

"These additional guarantees will be available until June 30, 2021 and will drive more construction and support jobs in the economy at a time its needed most."

So far the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme has been accessed by almost 20,000 buyers.

"In September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics' lending indicators data showed that first home buyers are flooding into the housing market, with the number of loans to first home buyers reaching the highest number in over a decade," Mr Sukkar said.

"The total number of owner occupier first homebuyer loan commitments rose 6.0 per cent to represent 40 per cent of the total number of owner occupier loans issued in September."

The following lenders are ready to accept applications for a guaranteed loan to build a new home or purchase a newly built home:

Australian Military Bank

Defence Bank

P&N Bank

Australian Mutual Bank

G&C Mutual

People's Choice

Bank Australia

Gateway Bank

QBank

Bank of Us

IBA Group

Qld Country Bank

Bendigo Bank

The Mutual

Regional Australia Bank

Commonwealth Bank

MyState

WAW Credit Union

Community First

National Australia Bank

From November 9, 2020 onwards, the following lenders will begin to accept applications for a guaranteed loan to build a new home or purchase a newly built home:

Auswide Bank

Credit Union Australia

Police Bank

Bank First

Mortgageport

Teachers Mutual Bank

Beyond Bank

Eligible first home buyers will also be able to take advantage of the HomeBuilder scheme and First Home Super Saver Scheme, and may also be eligible for state and territory grants and concessions.

For more information head to the website.

