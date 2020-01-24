How to get in the Aussie spirit this weekend

Dean Collier has a go at the Lamington eating competition with dad Scott at the Australia Day celebrations in Kingaroy last year.

FOR those who are in the competitive spirit this Australia Day, there are many different events on to cater to your tastes.

In true form, Blackbutt will be holding their famous avocado toss so fans can practice ahead of the Blackbutt Avocado festival.

Those at the Blackbutt showground event may also enter in the gumboot throwing competition and rolling pin tossing competition.

If style is more your thing when it comes to getting in the competitive spirit, Blackbutt will also be hosting a best-dressed hat competition.

Kingaroy will be calling on all food heroes with their line-up of events on Sunday.

A pie eating and lamington eating competition will be held at the Kingaroy Showgrounds.

Compete, or cheer on the competitors of all ages who come along to claim their Australia Day victory.

Nearby, a cooee competition will test out the vocals of those with the best bush call.

The Kingaroy celebrations will not be complete without a thong-throwing competition as well.

Nanango residents will be teaming up to compete in the tug of war games and cheering on the dog high jump competition.

Yarraman’s test of the day will be strength as competitors will line up to prove their worth in an arm wrestling match or the tug of war competition.

Embracing the Aussie spirit, the Yarraman event will even feature a mullet competition.

People will line up to show off their Aussie mullet for the event.

In Cooyar, people can join in the thong tossing competition and many will enjoy the thrills of joining in the cane toad races and yabby races.

Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park will be testing out the culinary skills with a bush camping competition on Saturday.

On Sunday, a wide range of skills from competitors in the Aussie Olympics event held in Kilkivan.