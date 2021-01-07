Menu
Tasmania’s tourism industry is being given a $6 million shot in the arm by a federal subsidy which will allow tourists to bring their cars for free.
Travel

You can take your car to Tasmania for free - here's how

by DAVID KILLICK
7th Jan 2021 7:20 AM
PASSENGERS travelling to Tasmania on the Spirit of Tasmania ferries will be able to bring their cars for free thanks to a $6 million boost from the federal government.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will today announce funding to increase the subsidy for passenger vehicle bookings on TT-Line and Bass Island Line ferries.

The subsidy - worth an average of $240 per traveller - will be in place for up to four months.

He said it was intended as a shot in the arm for the state's pandemic-affected tourism industry.

"COVID-19 has significantly affected tourism in Tasmania and the number of passenger vehicles travelling across Bass Strait which is why we are moving to increase the rebate already available under our Bass Strait Passenger Vehicle Equalisation Scheme (BSPVES) to the value of $6 million," Mr McCormack said.

The Spirit of Tasmania 1. Picture: Alan Barber
The Spirit of Tasmania 1. Picture: Alan Barber

"For travel between 1 March 2021 and 30 June 2021, Australians can take their car or motorbike to the Apple Isle at zero cost and discover everything this beautiful state has to offer - a win-win for both Tasmanians and visitors looking to discover more of what the island has to offer."

Liberal Senator for Tasmania Jonno Duniam welcomed the announcement.

"The coronavirus pandemic hit Tasmania's tourism industry in an unprecedented way, with Spirit of Tasmania bookings dropping by up to 85 per cent," Senator Duniam said.

"This new boost will bring more travellers to our island, providing the kickstart to 2021 that we need to rebuild tourism.

"That's money they can now spend at small businesses, with tourism operators and in the many communities that are eager to welcome travellers back with open arms.

"In fact, these travellers account for 12 per cent of all visitors to Tasmania yet they contribute a massive 20 per cent of all annual visitor spending.

The subsidy will apply for travel from March 1 and will be automatically applied to when passengers book their ticket.

The subsidy will also apply to passengers transporting an eligible passenger vehicle between King Island or the Furneaux Group and the mainland.

david.killick@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as How to get your car on the Spirit for free

