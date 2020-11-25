How to get your hands on rare memorabilia

An incredible list of sports and music memorabilia will be up for grabs this Friday. Photo/Social Media

EVERY year a list of high profile sporting legends come to the South Burnett for the annual Dinner with the Captains to raise vital funds in support for Queenslanders with cancer.

This year however will look slightly different and in fact will be called Auction with the Captains to be streamed live on air on Crow FM.

Throughout Friday morning Australian icons like Allan Border, Natalie Cook, Ian Healy and Powderfinger lead vocalist Bernard Fanning will be joining in on the event.

Former Australian test cricketer and Kingaroy local Karl Rackemann who is organising the event said South Burnett locals should tune into Crow FM on Friday morning for the chance to bid on some highly coveted sporting and music memorabilia.

“As well as some amazing auction items, we have former national sporting captains joining us through the morning,” Mr Rackemann said.

“We have been working hard to put together a quality list of auction items and seek the support of some of our past Dinner sponsors.”

Auction items include a Brisbane Roar shirt, signed and framed (kindly donated by Telstra store Kingaroy), a signed Brisbane Heat bat and a signed Queensland Bulls bat (donated by Queensland Cricket), a framed and signed Powderfinger poster, a framed Socceroos pictorial tribute to Harry Kewell, signed by Harry Kewell, among many others.





Both a signed bat by the Brisbane Heat and the Queensland Bulls will be up for grabs. Photo/Social Media

Auction with the Captains has been a vital fundraising event organised by the South Burnett Relay For Life committee for the past 10 years.

All funds raised will go towards cancer support services, prevention programs and lifesaving cancer research.

The event typically raises between $30,000 and $50,000 each year; funds that are crucial to improving the lives of Queenslanders impacted by cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan thanked Mr Rackemann and the South Burnett Relay For Life committee for their ongoing support.

“Longstanding annual fundraising events such as Dinner with the Captains are incredibly important to both the local community and Cancer Council Queensland,” Ms McMillan said.

“I sincerely thank Mr Rackemann and his fellow Relay For Life committee members for their dedication to raising funds in support of Queenslanders impacted by cancer.

“This year has been challenging for many of our committed fundraisers as they navigate COVID-19 restrictions. I commend them on the innovative ways they have adapted their events to ensure they continue to go ahead safely, in the current climate.”

Auction with the Captains will be held from 6 – 10 AM on Friday, 27 November on 90.7 Crow FM and online at www.facebook.com/Dinner-with-the-Captains-241205126080613

To donate to South Burnett Relay For Life, visit: https://secure.fundraising.cancer.org.au/site/TR/RelayforLife/CCQLD?pg=entry&fr_id=6205

For a full list of items going under the hammer, visit the Dinner with the Captain‘s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Dinner-with-the-Captains-241205126080613