How to have your say on a new nearby hospital

COMMUNITY consultation on the proposed Toowoomba Hospital redevelopment is underway, and Darling Downs Health wants as many people from the South Burnett as possible to share their thoughts.

The proposed redeveloped Toowoomba Hospital, which would be located at the Baillie Henderson Hospital campus, is a large greenfield site which would deliver new and expanded health care services for the region’s growing population, while preserving the rich history and unique heritage-listed buildings at the site.

Darling Downs Health and Building Queensland are currently working together on a detailed business case that will be presented to the Queensland Government in late 2020 to inform decisions about the hospital’s design, staging and funding.

Darling Downs Health Director of Projects, Property and Planning Phil Gregory said community consultation is an important step in preparing the detailed business case.

“We have consulted with key stakeholder groups to develop a concept design for the proposed redeveloped Toowoomba Hospital that would bring world-class, innovative health care to the Darling Downs region, and we are now seeking feedback on this from the community,” he said.

“We specifically want to know what impact you think the proposed new and expanded services and facilities at the redeveloped hospital may have on you and your family’s health and access to care.”

Mr Gregory said a key benefit of the proposed Toowoomba Hospital redevelopment at the Baillie Henderson Hospital campus was the large size of the site, allowing for future expansion as the region’s population and health care needs grew.

“We envisage a master planned health campus with the redeveloped hospital at its core, surrounded by a range of multidisciplinary health services, and health research and education facilities,” he said.

“We are also planning for the inclusion of community facilities including childcare, accommodation, aged care, allied health, biomedical research and training.

“Carparking would be provided across the site for patients, staff and visitors, and discussions for public transport options are ongoing.”

The proposed redeveloped hospital’s design includes a series of medium height buildings designed to complement the topography of the landscape, with views to the surrounding hills and physical access to the tree-lined natural surrounds for patients and staff.

The building design would integrate a range of environmentally sustainable initiatives including natural daylight and ventilation where possible, rainwater harvesting, energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting, careful selection of construction materials, smart metering, recycling and solar energy generation.

The proposed redeveloped hospital would have more beds, treatment areas, Emergency Department spaces, and operating theatres.

The proposed redevelopment would also provide an opportunity to more easily integrate new technologies, with artificial intelligence, genomics, data analytics, digital wearable devices, apps, robotics, virtual reality, drone technology, and 3D printing all being considered.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings and ongoing requirements for social distancing, Darling Downs Health is seeking feedback on the proposed redeveloped Toowoomba Hospital online, or by phone or post.

You can:

Visit https://www.health.qld.gov.au/darlingdowns/our-projects/toowoomba-hospital-redevelopment for project information, to complete the survey, or join us online at a community session

Follow Darling Downs Health on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/darlingdownshealth) to stay up-to-date with the redevelopment detailed business case

Email your feedback to NewToowoombaHospital@health.qld.gov.au

Send your thoughts via post to Toowoomba Hospital Redevelopment Consultation, PMB 2, Toowoomba Hospital, West Street, Toowoomba, Queensland, 4350

Phone (07) 4616 6000 to request a hard copy of the survey, ask questions and provide feedback between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

“A newly redeveloped Toowoomba Hospital would be an investment in our future healthcare and we need our communities to help us shape it,” Mr Gregory said.