How to protect your pet from their biggest threat

A RECENT spike in tick numbers has prompted advice from a Cairns vet about how best to protect your four-legged family member.

Yari Mansia from Ulysses Vet Clinic in Stratford said recent wet weather had stirred Far Northern paralysis tick populations to life.

But a simple preventive treatment could save your furry friend's life and minimise the chance of an expensive vet bill when struck down by the powerful toxin from a tick bite.

Dr Yari Mansia of Ulysses Veterinary Clinic, pictured with Chase the Jack Russell cross, encourages owners to check their pet's coat regularly. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"When dogs or cats that get sick there are a lot of animals that do pass away," he said.

"Generally, with paralysis ticks, it doesn't matter how big the dog or cat is, it will still affect them."

And it can take days for the tick's toxin to affect the animal, Mr Mansia said.

He said it was worthwhile to regularly check for bumps on the skin of your dog or cat and remove any ticks as soon as possible.

"You can use your finger nails or there are tick hooks, alternatively if you can get them to the vet clinic, we can remove it," he said.

Prevention is a much better way to deal with a potentially fatal paralysis tick bite rather than relying on treatment after a bite.

"All the preventives are all very good," he said.

Originally published as How to protect your pet from Australia's most dangerous creature