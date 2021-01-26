How two country kids became part of the world’s most famous Facebook page

FAST LANE: Kate and Nathan bain have made a massive name for themselves on social media since moving to Dubai and becoming part of the mega-popular Supercar Blondie team last September. Find out how these country kids went from small town South Burnett life to tearing up the streets in the ultimate luxury vehicles as part of the most viewed Facebook page in the Wolrd. PHOTOS: Contributed

From a small-town beginning as a country kid in Tanduringie to suddenly receiving millions of views on Facebook and YouTube almost overnight, Nathan Bain sometimes find it hard to believe he's living his ultimate boyhood fantasy.

Alongside his fellow influencer wife, Kate, the duo is tearing it up in the United Arab Emirates, test driving and reviewing luxury cars as part of the Super Car Blondie team - one of the most viewed Facebook pages in the world.

After trading in their Volkswagen Polos and Sydney skyline for a new model Aston Martin, Bugatti, Rolls Royce and McLaren on the streets of Dubai each day of the week, the young couple admits they are living the ultimate car buff's dream - but the journey has not been without it's setbacks and sacrifices.

Far from your average influencer couple, Nathan and Kate both say they never really aspired to be in from of the camera, in fact Nathan's background is about as far from an Insta-celebrity as you can get.

"I grew up on a property outside of Maidenwell in the South Burnett region," he said.

"I went to Tanduringie State School with about 20 other kids, then onto Yarraman P-10 State School before completing high school in Kingaroy.

"I used to work at the old Bean Growers Association during school then I moved to Brisbane to start a marine science degree but ended up working as an electrician for Energex and later for Tarong Energy back in the South Burnett."

Former Daily Mail and Sky News journalist Kate said she also came from a country background having grown up in Boonah in the Scenic Rim region before boarding at Toowoomba Prep and Brisbane before completing a journalism degree at QUT.

"Nathan was living and working in Kingaroy when I landed my first journo gig at the South Burnett Times," she said.

"I was so stoked to have my first full-time journalism job. I packed what little things I owned into my Mitsubishi Lancer, which had seen much better days after being driven by all three of my siblings before me and moved to the South Burnett.

"I didn't know anyone, so a week or two before moving out there I asked a mate who grew up in Kingaroy if he knew anyone in the area with a room to rent and that's how I met Nathan.

"I moved in with him, fell in love immediately and that was that."

"It was pretty much love at first sight," Nathan said.

"We thought it was a terrible idea to be dating as housemates because it could have gone terribly wrong, but thankfully it all worked out."

Nathan and Kate said they still consider southeast Queensland to be their home, and plan to return one day to start a family.

Nathan and Kate said they are planning to return to Toowoomba in November for their original wedding at Gabbinabar Honestead, if COVID-restrictions allow.

"It will be nice to celebrate with all of our friends and family who weren't able to make it to our last minute wedding in Sydney," Kate said.

"Toowoomba and the Downs is still very close to our hearts and we're looking forward to coming back later this year."

With over 950,000 followers between them it's hard to believe Kate and Nathan only joined the Supercar Blondie team in September last year.

"I never really thought I'd be in the entertainment industry, so to fast-forward a couple of years and find ourselves here is pretty cool," Kate said.

"For me, it was a gradual move from journalism, but mainly it all came about thanks to my sister, Alex who is the face of Super Car Blondie.

"Nathan and I were living and working in Sydney, Nathan as an industrial electrician and myself as a journalist for Sky News. I got a call from Alex who floated the idea of us dropping everything and coming to work for the Supercar Blondie team in Dubai and at first we both thought she was kidding.

Nathan said a normal day for the former engineer now involves driving luxury cars around Dubai and shooting footage for the Supercar Blondie social media channels.

"When we realised they were dead serious we started making plans immediately. Within a month, we were jamming our lives into two suitcases and flying to the other side of the world to start new lives in the middle of a pandemic! It was completely random, but we knew we couldn't pass up the opportunity.

"When Alex called I was working on a project in regional New South Wales in Goulburn, which was often below zero for long parts of the day so when we got the call to move to Dubai and work with the Supercar Blondie team I jumped at the chance," Nathan said.

Kate and Nathan said moving across the world to pursue new careers didn't come without a few snags.

"Moving to Dubai meant we needed to make some big decisions pretty quickly," Kate said.

"By law we needed to be married in order to live together in Dubai, so we ended up throwing together a last-minute wedding and got married three days before we left Australia.

Nathan and Kate had to organise a last minute wedding in Sydney in order to move to Dubai and live together. Due to COVID restrictions at the time, family and friends from Queensland were not able to attend.

"It was just us and a handful of friends - neither of us had any family there because the Queensland-New South Wales border was shut at the time. We had been engaged for over a year and had a big wedding all planned in Toowoomba in November, so this just brought the big day forward a little bit.

"It was a bit of a crazy move and was challenging with COVID," Nathan said.

"We had to sell everything and prove we had jobs in Dubai just to be allowed to leave the country, so there was a lot of paperwork and late nights in the lead up to immigrating but we managed to make it work.

"Working hours for me has gone from waking up at 4.30am and working 10 to 12 hour days on train, road and electricity projects to now starting at, like, 9.30am and working different hours to make sure the content is ready for the channels."

"A normal day for us now involves getting an insane super car we would otherwise never get to drive and reviewing it on camera and just trying not to come across as complete buffoons," Kate said.

Being Insta and Facebook famous isn't all it's cracked up to be though, and there's a few things Kate and Nathan said they are desperately missing about home.

"The hardest thing about moving abroad was definitely leaving behind family and friends," Nathan said.

"We have a lot of close friends back in Australia and not having the option to just go to the pub for a drink or hanging out is something we miss.

"Also, the beaches, parks and wilderness areas in Australia are second to none, but family is the biggest thing we find ourselves missing a lot, especially our little nieces and nephews."

Just because they're part of Facebook's most viewed page, with Super Car Blondie currently boasting 35 million followers (that's nearly two million more than Kim Kardashian West) doesn't mean Kate and Nathan are immune to the crueller side of internet.

"Suddenly going from having a few hundred followers to now hundreds of thousands is also a huge change," Nathan added.

"It's so different when you have to be really aware of what you put out to the public. I had never really aspired to have a large following on social media and being seen by so many people so I'm having to ease my way into it.

"I don't want to pretend to be someone I'm not for the sake of it so I am just learning what I am comfortable with sharing and what I want to put out there."

Kate said it’s not always rainbows and butterflies when it comes to putting yourself on the internet to be viewed and targeted by millions of people and has had to grow a thicker skin when it comes to reading the more negative comments.

"It's can sometimes be pretty tough putting yourself out there for the world to judge to be honest - there are literally millions of people watching you," Kate said.

"Alex has a lot of fans who have become very used to her way of doing things and with new faces like Nathan and myself coming in and changing things up a bit we do get mixed feedback online. It's a vulnerable thing giving yourself over to be judged by millions of people, but it also makes you grow a thick skin.

"With all the new social media attention we receive, we are targeted by some pretty hardcore internet trolls … Strangers say the most insane and hurtful things - I don't think I'll ever understand what they gain from doing it - but it comes with the job now and we just have to put up with it.

"My sister has dealt with it for so long now, and although it doesn't get easier, you do learn to deal with it and just move on."

But at the end of the day, the Bains both agree the journey they've been fortunate enough to embark on has made the crazy last few months all worth it.

"We love Dubai, it's jam-packed with the glitz and glam lifestyle on the surface, but rich with culture underneath the surface," Kate said.

"Australia will always be our home, but we knew if we didn't throw ourselves in the deep end and move overseas while we were young, we never would."

The couple said they plan to move back home eventually and raise a family in Queensland, closer to their families and roots in the South Burnett and Darling Downs, but for now Nathan and Kate are simply enjoying the perks of living life in the fast lane and have one piece of advice to other car enthusiasts looking to make a name for themselves.

"Put yourself out of your comfort zone," Kate said.

"Never say no to an opportunity and don't let setbacks set you back for too long."

To follow Nathan and Kate's epic journey on social media for yourself, find them on Instagram @ballerbain (Nathan) and @darvsincars (Kate).

