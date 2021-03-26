How you can extend a lifeline to domestic violence victims

Murgon and Cherbourg Police Stations are now accepting your old mobile phones for this great initiative. Photo/QPS.

Murgon and Cherbourg Police Stations are now accepting your old mobile phones for this great initiative. Photo/QPS.

Throughout the past year, we’ve seen what experts describe as a “perfect storm” of social conditions leading to nightmarish living situations for many people nationwide.

Lockdown laws and financial strain have meant many victims of domestic violence were trapped with their abuser, but thankfully we are not powerless when it comes to helping these people seeking assistance.

A mobile phone is something that many of us take for granted, but it can be a lifesaver for people living in abusive environments.

The mobile phone is often one of the first items to be thrown, broken or stolen during a violence altercation, leaving the victim cut off from the outside world, with no way to call emergency services or helplines for assistance.

In an effort to supply victims with that lifeline, Murgon and Cherbourg police are now collecting old devices as part of the nationwide DV Safe Phone program.

DV Safe Phone was launched to get unused mobile phones out of people’s ‘bottom drawers’ and into the hands of victims of domestic violence.

The campaign is aimed at collecting working phones, testing them for functionality, ensuring that all user data has been erased, and then redistributing them to victims of domestic violence through registered domestic violence and law enforcement agencies Australia-wide.

If you have an old phone that you no longer use, drop by Murgon and Cherbourg Police Stations to help the cause.