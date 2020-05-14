Menu
South Burnett Regional Council is offering virtual workshops to teach you how to establish a worm farm and save your food scraps from landfill. Photo: File
News

How you can log on to free worm farm workshop

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
14th May 2020 4:00 PM
ARE you interested in learning about how turning food waste into compost can help your garden as well as the environment?

Did you know that about half the contents in an average wheelie bin is organic material, which can negatively impact the environment when sent to landfill?

South Burnett Regional Council is offering two free virtual workshops designed to teach you how to save your food scraps from landfill and turn them into fertiliser.

Attendance for both workshops will be online via Microsoft Teams Live Events, so you can learn about recycling organic waste from the comfort of your own home.

Join the Introduction to Worm Farming at 1pm on Saturday, May 16, followed by an Introduction to Composting session at 2pm.

Participants are welcome to attend one or both sessions.

You will need a device that can access the internet, and must pre-register to receive the workshop access links.

Click here to register for the Introduction to Worm Farming session.

Click here to register for the Introduction to Composting session.

Please note, these workshops are targeted for adults. Children are welcome to join but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For further information contact the council’s environment and waste team by calling 4189 9100 or emailing info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

