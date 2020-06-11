How you could be one snap away from winning $2.5k

Lee Pinwell won the QCF Photo Challenge 2019 with this snap titled "Giving is timeless".

IF YOU have a camera and an artistic bone in your body, you're invited to enter a competition with a grand prize of $2500.

The Queensland Community Foundation is encouraging all Queensland-based photographers, instagrammers, philanthropists and charities to enter the fourth year of the QCF Photo Challenge.

The theme this year is "Focus on Kindness" and perhaps aptly for a photo competition about kindness, the prize money is split, with $500 going to the photographer and $2000 to their favourite charity.

Renee Curran was a finalist in the QCF Photo Challenge 2019 with this photograph in support of Wishlist.

QCF general manager Tara Castle said the aim of the challenge was to promote philanthropy and giving in communities.

"It's been a rough start to 2020 and many charities need our support more than ever, however not everyone is in a position to provide financial support at this time, so the QCF Photo Challenge is an easy way to raise money for your favourite Queensland charity," Ms Castle said.

Russel Shakespeare had a second photo, this one supporting the Puuya Foundation, make the finalist list in the QCF Photo Challenge 2019.

She said by sharing entries from across the state, QCF could help list spirits and remind people that kindness was a characteristic alive and well in Queensland.

"The challenge is to capture philanthropy, giving or kindness in action. The photo can be realistic or conceptual, specific or broad," she said.

"It can be an act of compassion, kindness, doing good or highlight a specific cause or issue. It is an easy and fun way for anyone to become a philanthropist."

Andrew Denford Finn's photograph "Learning to Trust" was selected as a finalist in QCF's 2019 Photo Challenge and supported the AEIOU Foundation.

The competition is supported by Northern Trust, a major US financial services conglomerate.

Northern Trust's country executive Australia, Angelo Calvitto, said the company was delighted to support the photo challenge.

"Acts of kindness, no matter how small, can have a huge impact on people's lives. We look forward to seeing the response from photographers all over Queensland," he said.

Entries for the competition close on June 26.

To enter and read the full terms and conditions, visit QCF's website.