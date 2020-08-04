Huge $221k cheque ‘fully funds’ high profile Burnett project

A WHOPPING $221,000 was presented to the Mt Perry Community Development Board (MPCDB) to fund its primary tourism project.

Evolution Mining submmitted the enormous amount of funding for the Mt Perry Summit Walk development, slated to finish in 2021.

MPCDB president said the money from Evolution Mining had officially fully funded the project.

"From the beginning of this project three years ago, Evolution's Mt Rawdon Operations Management team has been there with support and encouragement," he said.

"Thanks to this extraordinary contribution, the project is set to be delivered sometime in the new year."

Ken Schuster, Russell Hill (Trainee Supervisor) Cr Mick Dingle (NBRC), Anita Ward (Community Relations MRO), Greg Coase (Development and Sustainability MRO), Jayson Kokles (Employment and Training Gidarjil), Greg Baird, Geoff Brandon (NBRC). Picture: Contributed

The Summit Walk project has support from the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, the Gidarjil Corporation, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

North Burnett Regional Council, MPCDB members and Mt Perry residents have also been supporting the project every step of the way.

The Summit Walk project had its official launch on June 29 when ten local trainees, employed by the Gidarjil Corporation, first set foot on the mountain.

Their role will be to design and construct the trail to a Class 3 Standard under the supervision of QPWS Rangers.

Gidarjil employment and training officer Jayson Kokles said this development was a great opportunity for local young people to be involved in a high profile project.

"It will give them a sense of ownership and satisfaction to be part of a legacy which will benefit not just Mt. Perry but the region as a whole for years to come," he said.

"It ticks so many boxes, First Australians, culture, heritage, history, employment, training, tourism, and economy.

"Once all is said and done, the total investment in this project will approach $1 million.

"Not bad for a little town."

