Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bullzye store North Rockhampton.
Bullzye store North Rockhampton.
Business

Huge announcement in Bullzye brand liquidation

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN country clothing and accessories Bullzye could be making a comeback.

The company went into liquidation in March, with all five physical Queensland stores closing soon after.

There were stores in Rockhampton, Townsville, Bundaberg, Toowoomba and Mackay, plus a warehouse in Murrarie for online orders.

Bullzye Australian Co. store in Mackay. Picture: Tony Martin
Bullzye Australian Co. store in Mackay. Picture: Tony Martin

READ HERE: SHOCK AS AUSTRALIAN FASHION BUSINESS COLLAPSES

READ HERE: BULLZYE STAFF LEFT IN THE DARK AS STORE CLOSURES NEAR

It was revealed the company owed unsecured creditors an amount of $1,544,041.34.

This includes general creditors for $743,833.01, the Australian Taxation Office - business activity statements for $272, 328 and integrated client account worth $55, 235.52, combined management wages and superannuation worth $124,452.32 and loans of $348,192.49.

The main creditors are ANZ bank, Toyota Finance, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank.

Other unsecured creditors include security companies, Australia Post, Telstra, Ergon, JJ Richards, cleaning fees and trust companies, presumably for rent for the physical stores.

There is registered cash at bank of $23,212.53 and less debenture/floating charge creditors $714,325.06.

Across the six sites there is a stock inventory of $425,203.34, around $190,000 of which is at the Brisbane site and about $50,000 worth at each physical store.

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

The liquidation came after Bullzye management was told in February its autumn and winter stock, which was to arrive between February to April, would be delayed by at least three months, most likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was affected by the drought and bushfires as well.

READ HERE: FINAL DAYS - BULLZYE REVEALS WHAT LED TO MASS STORE COLLAPSE

New information has been revealed this week that the business has been sold.

The new owners have been contacted for comment.

It is unknown at this stage if the stores will reopen.

More Stories

bullzye liquidation tmbbusienss tmbliquidation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

        premium_icon Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

        Community Queensland’s oldest town has welcomed around 40 volunteers for a big week on the...

        Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

        premium_icon Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

        Sport Eight Nanango High School students braved the elements at the Wondai Running...

        NAMED: The colossal list of people facing court today

        premium_icon NAMED: The colossal list of people facing court today

        Crime DOZENS will stand before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today on a number of different...