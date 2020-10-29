‘Huge’ brief of evidence as woman accused of killing husband

A court has been told that the brief of evidence relating to the alleged murder of a man by his wife of 45 years would fill multiple boxes.

A woman accused by police of a domestic violence murder that shocked a bayside community has had her case adjourned to December 17 owing to a "huge" brief of evidence.

Judith Ann Venn, 66, did not appear from custody on remand at Cleveland Magistrates Court today however family nonetheless came to support her.

The court heard there were still two scene-of-crime officers' reports to be completed for the full brief of evidence to be provided to the defence.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Angela Tetley said were the brief to be printed out it would fill several boxers.

Defence solicitor Sam Wildermuth said he had received a partial brief this morning but was still awaiting a pathology report, described as "very important to the matter".

On August 14 police discovered the body of the defendant's husband Lance Hilton Venn, 64, in his bed at his 6 Jasmine Street residence in Alexandra Hills.

Police alleged at the time Venn first drugged her husband of 45 years with a soup laced with prescription medicine before cutting his wrists.

The grizzly death, which shocked the quiet neighbourhood, occurred a few days after Mr Venn purchased a $20,000 boat.

Venn is scheduled to next appear for the matter at the court on December 17.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

