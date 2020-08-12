Huge Burnett vintage machinery show makes tough virus call

NO 2020 SHOW: Kingaroy vintage machinery club member John Postelewaite at the club's annual Swap Meet in 2019. Picture: Contributed

ONE of Queensland’s and Australia’s largest vintage machinery events has reluctantly had to cancel its 2020 show due to coronavirus concerns.

The Kingaroy and District Vintage Machinery Club Inc made the tough call last night, saying it is with great sadness they’ve opted to cancel its show slated for September.

“The resulting health obligations, procedures, and workload that the club would have to impose on members and visitors in order to run the event is simply too much on the club members,” they said.

“We are very disappointed to have to do this but we have no other choice and hope our members regular visitors and supporters understand our situation.”

The annual swap meet in November has also been cancelled as well.

A capacity crowd was drawn to the club’s 22nd annual rally last year, with the event a roaring success for all lovers of vintage and classic machinery.

Increasing tension has grown across Queensland after several alleged border liars were apprehended in the last month, including an elderly couple who were arrested in Nanango on July 27.

Toowoomba police are currently on the hunt for a 25-year-old man who allegedly fled mandatory hotel quarantine earlier today.

Only days prior on August 10 two teenage girls were then detained by police at the Noosa Civic shopping centre after they crossed the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantine.

There were no recorded cases of coronavirus in Queensland today, with 11 total cases still active.