Huge croc caught in Fitzroy River trap

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed

A crocodile has been trapped in the Fitzroy River and will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers caught the 2.5m crocodile about 10 km from the barrage on December 16.

A resident saw the crocodile swimming near Pink Lilly Sands and reported it to the Department of Environment and Science on October 22.

A baited trap was set on November 26, and wildlife officers successfully captured the animal last week.

The crocodile will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm on Tuesday, December 22.

According to the DES, under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan the area of the Fitzroy River above the barrage and 20km upstream is within Zone C (Targeted Management Zone).

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372 or download the Qwildlife app.

The DES investigates all reports it receives.