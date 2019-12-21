HUGE GALLERY: 30+ Nanango Christmas Carnival photos

SAINT NICK: William and Eddie Morrow meet Santa Claus and his elf Roz Frohloff at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

SAINT NICK: William and Eddie Morrow meet Santa Claus and his elf Roz Frohloff at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

DROUGHT pressures were forgotten for the night as many gathered to celebrate Christmas in Nanango.

The Family Christmas Carnival was a big hit with free rides on the dodgem cars, giant slide and swing, a visit from Santa and stalls to browse through at Nanango's Pioneer Park on Friday, December 20.

Event organiser Gloria Kirkness was very happy with the turn out.

"Everybody is doing it tough these days, so it's great to have a good Christmas event," she said.

All of the rides and gifts from Santa were free thanks to sponsors Heritage Bank, South Burnett Regional Council and Ergon Energy.

"Everybody is really enjoying themselves," Ms Kirkness said.

The Nanango carnival team would love to get more stall holders at the event next year.

Did we snap your photo at the Christmas Carnival?

Here's a gallery of all of the family fun below:

STREET TALK: To keep the festive season fun going we asked some carnival goers "What's the strangest Christmas gift you've ever received?"

STRANGEST CHRISTMAS GIFT? "A camera lens without a camera from my Nan." -Anthony Stout at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

STRANGEST CHRISTMAS GIFT? "Bacon-flavoured toothpaste from Sweden." -Sarah Lamont, with son Alex at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

STRANGEST CHRISTMAS GIFT? "A little can-sprayer gun." -Liam Baker at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

STRANGEST CHRISTMAS GIFT? "A pink bunny costume." -Tania Fitzsimons at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

STRANGEST CHRISTMAS GIFT? "A pot plant, because I can't keep anything alive." -Roz Frohloff at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)