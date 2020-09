GO THE SWANS: B1, B2, and B3 at the Dalby Swans vs. South Burnett Saints match in Dalby on September 12. Picture: Sam Turner

FANS of the Dalby Swans flocked to their final home game of the season against the formidable South Burnett Saints.

The Saints overpowered the Swans winning 76 to 44, however the Dalby outfit will face the team from Kingaroy next week in the Darling Downs AFL finals.

Families and keen footy fans cheered our boys on for the last game in the Western Downs.

See if we snapped your photo below!