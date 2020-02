Madison Kilgour and Jayde Kilgour at the Ironpot Reef and Beef Extravaganza on Saturday February 15, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

PRAWNS, oysters, steaks and beer were popular at Saturday night’s Reef and Beef Extravaganza.

The Ironpot hall had 350 people come through for the 12th annual event.

Here’s some snaps from the night: