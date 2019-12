We asked the Taabinga State School Prep students what they learnt this year. Picture: Madeline Grace

We asked the Taabinga State School Prep students what they learnt this year. Picture: Madeline Grace

A STUDENTS first year of school is very important and full of many learning milestones.

It's the year most students will learn to write, count, and make friends in the classroom.

We asked the prep students from Taabinga State School 'what did you learn this year?'

Here are their answers: