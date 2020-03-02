Menu
A total of 27 people are due to appear in Kingaroy Court today. Photo: FILE
Crime

HUGE LIST: 27 people, 122 charges at Kingaroy court

Jessica Mcgrath
2nd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
A TOTAL of 27 people will appear before the Kingaroy Magistrate today on 122 charges.

Here’s the full list below:

Luke Darren Arthur

Jude Joseph Bauer

Toni Lee Beaumont

Craig Cameron

Shashi Chauhan

Andrew Michael Cope

Christopher Lee Currie

Mark Anthony Daley

Jade Louise Dent

Paul Aaron Doran

Breaze Amba Hutchinson

Ashlee Marie Karla

Jamie Lee Karla

Riki Kennedy

Riki James Kennedy

Rhiannon Kathleen Kingdom

Cary David McDonald

Kyle Anthony Millar

Jasmine Moore

Kathleen Helen O’Brien

Samantah Lea Predo

Davy James Ridder

Ian Jeffrey Sandow

Rhonda Anne Towney

William Leslie Twaddle

Gary Thomas Williams

Tony Lee Woodall

South Burnett

