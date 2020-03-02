HUGE LIST: 27 people, 122 charges at Kingaroy court
A TOTAL of 27 people will appear before the Kingaroy Magistrate today on 122 charges.
Here’s the full list below:
Luke Darren Arthur
Jude Joseph Bauer
Toni Lee Beaumont
Craig Cameron
Shashi Chauhan
Andrew Michael Cope
Christopher Lee Currie
Mark Anthony Daley
Jade Louise Dent
Paul Aaron Doran
Breaze Amba Hutchinson
Ashlee Marie Karla
Jamie Lee Karla
Riki Kennedy
Riki James Kennedy
Rhiannon Kathleen Kingdom
Cary David McDonald
Kyle Anthony Millar
Jasmine Moore
Kathleen Helen O’Brien
Samantah Lea Predo
Davy James Ridder
Ian Jeffrey Sandow
Rhonda Anne Towney
William Leslie Twaddle
Gary Thomas Williams
Tony Lee Woodall