HUGE LIST: 56 people face 309 charges in Kingaroy Court

THE Kingaroy Magistrate will hear 56 people facing a total of 309 charges in court today.

Here is the full list of everyone appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today:

Luke Darren Arthur

Matthew James Axleby

Brendan Scott Ballinger

Toni Lee Beaumont

Beaudy Phillip Bourke

Brenton Johanne Brandtner

Brian Wayne Bridge

Anthony John Bryant

Ashley McCloud Carrol

Brianna Jane Carsburg

Jason Taylor Carseldine

John Josephy Cassidy

Sandra May Castle

Mykell Dean Chapman

Jeffrey Alexander Richar Clevens

Cody Cortes

Aleasha Janelle Cripps

Simone Elizabeth Cuthbert

Mark Anthony Daley

Paul Aaron Doran

Arizona Hunter Rain Duffy

Christopher Joseph Giffin

Carl Mervyn Green

Craig Joseph Green

Nathan Andrew Hall

Damien Mark Heal

Rosalie Marino Hesketh

Rory William Hockins

Michel John-Bruce Hood

Dillon Kearney

Scott Bradley Keyssecker

Jesse Allan Kleidon

Brody Laurence Guy Leclerc

James Edward Lindley

Romi Elizabeth Marsay

Daniel Joseph Maybury

Kelly June McMaster

Kyle Anthony Millar

Shavaun Aileen Nemere

Samantha Lee Predo

Lee Quinn-Johnson

Luke Fancis Ralston

Ben John Robinson

Benjamin David Stolzenberg

George Joseph Thomas Swadling

Michael Wayne Thompson

Matthew Robert Trent Tolson

Rebekah Louisa-May Treveton

Jay Lee Wadsworth

Daniel David Wairau

Mark Ronald Warren

Bradley James Washington

Dominic Paul Watkins

Peter David Watkins

Danielle Marea Candace Williams-Cook

Jimal David Willmot