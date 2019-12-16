HUGE LIST: 56 people face 309 charges in Kingaroy Court
THE Kingaroy Magistrate will hear 56 people facing a total of 309 charges in court today.
Here is the full list of everyone appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today:
Luke Darren Arthur
Matthew James Axleby
Brendan Scott Ballinger
Toni Lee Beaumont
Beaudy Phillip Bourke
Brenton Johanne Brandtner
Brian Wayne Bridge
Anthony John Bryant
Ashley McCloud Carrol
Brianna Jane Carsburg
Jason Taylor Carseldine
John Josephy Cassidy
Sandra May Castle
Mykell Dean Chapman
Jeffrey Alexander Richar Clevens
Cody Cortes
Aleasha Janelle Cripps
Simone Elizabeth Cuthbert
Mark Anthony Daley
Paul Aaron Doran
Arizona Hunter Rain Duffy
Christopher Joseph Giffin
Carl Mervyn Green
Craig Joseph Green
Nathan Andrew Hall
Damien Mark Heal
Rosalie Marino Hesketh
Rory William Hockins
Michel John-Bruce Hood
Dillon Kearney
Scott Bradley Keyssecker
Jesse Allan Kleidon
Brody Laurence Guy Leclerc
James Edward Lindley
Romi Elizabeth Marsay
Daniel Joseph Maybury
Kelly June McMaster
Kyle Anthony Millar
Shavaun Aileen Nemere
Samantha Lee Predo
Lee Quinn-Johnson
Luke Fancis Ralston
Ben John Robinson
Benjamin David Stolzenberg
George Joseph Thomas Swadling
Michael Wayne Thompson
Matthew Robert Trent Tolson
Rebekah Louisa-May Treveton
Jay Lee Wadsworth
Daniel David Wairau
Mark Ronald Warren
Bradley James Washington
Dominic Paul Watkins
Peter David Watkins
Danielle Marea Candace Williams-Cook
Jimal David Willmot