HUGE LIST: Burnett businesses still open
IN A time where businesses are doing their best to adjust to the social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it is hard to keep up with which businesses are still open.
Their everyday businesses may look a little different, but they are still keen to ensure their loyal customers get what they need.
Some have the 1.5 metre distancing marked on the floor, some have adjusted their hours or the number of people in a store at a time, while others encourage customers to phone ahead.
Here’s a list of some of the South Burnett businesses who are still open:
Huston Motors
John Dundas Automotive Group
Ken Mills Toyota
Ken Mills Machinery
Raine & Horne
Freeman Estates
Faunt & Emmett Real Estate’
Ollies Mowers
In touch Chiropractic
Aussie Pizza
Supa IGA
Carrollee Hotel
Burnett Water Services
Seng’s Sales & Service
Pratt Agencies
Across Country Real Estate
Kay Apparel
Kingaroy Denture Clinic
Harvey Norman
LJ Hookers
Robinsons News
Lucky Charm
Woolworths