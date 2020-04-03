HUGE LIST: Burnett businesses still open

OPEN BUSINESSES: Supa IGA, Harvey Norman, Aussies Pizza, the Carrollee Hotel and Ken Mills Toyota are some of the businesses still open. (PHOTOS: FILE)

OPEN BUSINESSES: Supa IGA, Harvey Norman, Aussies Pizza, the Carrollee Hotel and Ken Mills Toyota are some of the businesses still open. (PHOTOS: FILE)

IN A time where businesses are doing their best to adjust to the social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it is hard to keep up with which businesses are still open.

Their everyday businesses may look a little different, but they are still keen to ensure their loyal customers get what they need.

Some have the 1.5 metre distancing marked on the floor, some have adjusted their hours or the number of people in a store at a time, while others encourage customers to phone ahead.

Here’s a list of some of the South Burnett businesses who are still open:

Huston Motors

John Dundas Automotive Group

Ken Mills Toyota

Ken Mills Machinery

Raine & Horne

Freeman Estates

Faunt & Emmett Real Estate’

Ollies Mowers

In touch Chiropractic

Aussie Pizza

Supa IGA

Carrollee Hotel

Burnett Water Services

Seng’s Sales & Service

Pratt Agencies

Across Country Real Estate

Kay Apparel

Kingaroy Denture Clinic

Harvey Norman

LJ Hookers

Robinsons News

Lucky Charm

Woolworths