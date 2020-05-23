Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman whose personal details were leaked to her abusive ex by a cop in an extraordinary breach of trust has finally been awarded a compensation settlement.
A woman whose personal details were leaked to her abusive ex by a cop in an extraordinary breach of trust has finally been awarded a compensation settlement.
Crime

Huge payout over cop leaking domestic violence survivor info

by Jeremy Pierce
23rd May 2020 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman whose personal details were leaked to her abusive ex by a Queensland cop in an extraordinary breach of trust has finally been awarded a six-figure compensation settlement.

The woman, who cannot be named, took the Queensland Police Service (QPS) to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal seeking damages after Senior Constable Neil Punchard used the QPRIME database to forward her address to her ex-husband, a personal friend, in 2015.

Sen-Constable Punchard, who joked with his mate that the woman would "flip out" when her new address was discovered, was handed a suspended jail term but remains on the QPS payroll while he appeals the sentence severity.

Sen-Constable Punchard is appealing the severity of the sentence.
Sen-Constable Punchard is appealing the severity of the sentence.

The QPS has quietly settled with the woman, who was forced to move house after the ordeal and had sought $335,000 in damages.

After rejecting an initial offer of $70,000, which the woman labelled "insulting", she has accepted a revised, confidential figure believed to be in the range of six figures.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail yesterday, the woman said she could not comment on the terms of the settlement, but she had previously expressed disappointment that it had taken almost five years to reach a resolution and had dragged through several rounds of often traumatic mediation and negotiation.

The woman's husband and children are also considering separate action over the privacy breaches.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the QPS said it was "not at liberty to discuss" the settlement, but acknowledged that the unlawful or improper use of information could have "significant consequences and impacts" for people whose privacy had been breached, and "expressed sincere regret".

"The Commissioner has publicly acknowledged that a failure to discharge prescribed responsibilities in an ethical, professional and lawful manner erodes public trust and confidence in the QPS," she said.

"A further assessment of the officer's suitability to remain as a police officer will be determined following the outcome of the appeal."

Sen-Constable Punchard, who has been stood down but remains on full pay, has an appeal set down for July.

Justice advocate Renee Eaves, a key witness at last year's Operation Impala hearings into the improper access of confidential information, said yesterday the QPS needed to send a strong message that unauthorised use of people's personal information would not be tolerated.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Huge payout over cop's fail

domestic violence neil punchard queensland police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl - The world’s most binge-worthy shows are now available on a brand new super cheap streaming platform in Australia.

        • 23rd May 2020 6:23 AM
        Kingaroy Dance Academy ready to reopen studio

        premium_icon Kingaroy Dance Academy ready to reopen studio

        Sport After months of online dance workshops, as of June 15 Kingaroy dancers will be...

        Local tuckshop giving back to struggling families

        premium_icon Local tuckshop giving back to struggling families

        News St John’s Lutheran School staff members have taken it upon themselves to give back...

        ‘Slipped through cracks’: Will the arts survive crisis?

        premium_icon ‘Slipped through cracks’: Will the arts survive crisis?

        Art & Theatre Art figure predicts future of industry in Burnett after receiving zero funding in...