Huge record broken at strongest Burnett sale of the year

MASSIVE SALE: A record cents per kilogram was reached at the South Burnett Regional Livestock Exchange’s latest sale. Picture: File

A RECORD cents per kilogram price was reached at one of the strongest sales of the year for the South Burnett Regional Livestock Exchange (SBLX).

Their fat and store cattle sale on August 11 saw prices for Charbray weaner steers from Eidsvold soar to 478.2c/kg to return $1379/head.

Pratt Agencies owner Paul Pratt said he had not before sold livestock to such a strong price per kilogram, as local processors and New South Wales buyers engaged in a bidding war for the best of the weaner cattle.

“It was one of the strongest sales I have seen and was definitely a record for the complex,” Mr Pratt said.

“The processor cattle were stronger than the previous sale and there was a noticeable change in the weaner market.

“The Charbrays and the Brafords looked attractive this week, and it is the straight lines that are making the good money.”

Mr Pratt said he predicted the sale would continue to see a consistent run of younger cattle through the yards.

“After that bit of rain in the last two or three weeks in northern NSW, it has spruced the market up, including the local competition,” he said.

“If we are lucky to see some good rain in August, it will be a wonderful start to Spring, one we haven’t had for a few years and the market will stay strong.”

In total, agents yarded 800 head drawn from Eidsvold, Gayndah, Mt Perry, Kingaroy, Kilkivan and surrounding areas.

Angus weaner steers from Nanango, weighing 207kg, sold for 470c/kg to achieve $975/head, while Bradford cross weaner steers from Mt Perry sold for 437c/kg to make $816/head.

Local Simmental steers weighing 348kg sold for 379c/kg to return $1320/head.

Droughtmaster steers from Tansey, with a weight of 314kg, also sold to 379c/kg to return $1192/head and Simmental steers weighing 348kg sold for 379c/kg to make $1320/head.

In the females, Charolais cross weaner heifers from Yarraman sold to 402c/kg to return $831/head, while Limousin-cross weaner heifers from Hivesville sold to 402c/kg to achieve $915/head.

Light Brahman weaner heifers from Wooroolin sold for 399c/kg, to return $638/head, and Limousin-cross heifers from Kumbia sold for 398c/kg, making $643/head.

Heavy cows over 500kg sold to 289c/kg and crossbred cows and calves sold for $1600/head. Heavy bulls topped at 315c/kg and bullocks sold to 359c/kg, to make $1790/head.