Huge spike in vandalism costs Burnett council $15K

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: South Burnett Regional Council is calling on the community to help them ‘snap’ an offender. Photo: File

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: South Burnett Regional Council is calling on the community to help them ‘snap’ an offender. Photo: File

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council is urging members of the community to help them with an ongoing matter.

During the past six months, a string of vandalism incidents have cost the council nearly $15,000 in repairs.

A council spokesman said the actions involved people deliberately destroying or damaging both public or private property.

They said vandalism to the council’s facilities, in particular to parks and gardens, could increase the risk to the public through hazards.

If it continued they may be forced to close the facility or remove the equipment until repairs could take place.

The council spokesman said there were a couple of options to help them decrease vandalism in the South Burnett.

1. Report it to the Queensland Police.

Is the incident happening now? Is the suspect still at the scene? Is anyone seriously injured or in immediate danger?

Contact triple-0 or report property damage online here.

2. Contact the council.

If you come across any damage to the council’s facilities or equipment, notify them by phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

Council said this would ensure they were made aware of the incident and it could be actioned.

3. Snap, Send, Solve

Reporting local issues is now a ‘snap’ away.

A new app has made it easy and efficient to notify council of issues that needed addressing in the community.

Download the Snap, Send, Solve app and submit a request.

For further information visit Snap, Send, Solve.