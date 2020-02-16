GALLERY: Huge turnout for MTB club

IT WAS close to a record breaking turnout for the South Burnett Mountain Bike Club's first club ride for 2020 with 38 riders descending on the Wondai mountain bike trails this morning.

Due to recent rainfall some trails were carrying patches of water, however conditions on majority of the trails were excellent.

Riders from all over the South Burnett and as far as thew Sunshine Coast participated in the ride.

South Burnett Mountain Bike Club secretary Jason Wyeth said the club caters for all ability levels.

"We mainly ride here in Wondai, and Nanango and the trails are suited to all levels of riders," Wyeth said.

"The club has around 30 members and as a club we try and ride at least once a month.

"The club caters for everyone, we have riders that compete and we also have members who are relatively new to the sport."

Now in its fourth year, the South Burnett MTB Club are currently developing a new state of the art bike park at the Gordonbrook Dam.

The project has been in the pipeline since last year with the club finalising a lease agreement in January.

Construction is currently underway and Wyeth said they hope to be riding their by the end of March.

"We finalised the lease agreement with the council early this year and if everything goes to plan the park will be open in March," Wyeth said.

"It's a pretty big block of land so we should be able to develop a lot of trails that cover all levels riding ability.

"It's a very exciting time for the mountain bike club."

The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club will meet again next month for another trail ride with information to be posted on the clubs Facebook page.