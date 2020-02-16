Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club monthly club ride February 16
The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club monthly club ride February 16
Cycling & MTB

GALLERY: Huge turnout for MTB club

Tristan Evert
16th Feb 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS close to a record breaking turnout for the South Burnett Mountain Bike Club's first club ride for 2020 with 38 riders descending on the Wondai mountain bike trails this morning.

Due to recent rainfall some trails were carrying patches of water, however conditions on majority of the trails were excellent.

Riders from all over the South Burnett and as far as thew Sunshine Coast participated in the ride.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

South Burnett Mountain Bike Club secretary Jason Wyeth said the club caters for all ability levels.

"We mainly ride here in Wondai, and Nanango and the trails are suited to all levels of riders," Wyeth said.

"The club has around 30 members and as a club we try and ride at least once a month.

"The club caters for everyone, we have riders that compete and we also have members who are relatively new to the sport."

Now in its fourth year, the South Burnett MTB Club are currently developing a new state of the art bike park at the Gordonbrook Dam.

The project has been in the pipeline since last year with the club finalising a lease agreement in January.

Construction is currently underway and Wyeth said they hope to be riding their by the end of March.

"We finalised the lease agreement with the council early this year and if everything goes to plan the park will be open in March," Wyeth said.

"It's a pretty big block of land so we should be able to develop a lot of trails that cover all levels riding ability.

"It's a very exciting time for the mountain bike club."

The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club will meet again next month for another trail ride with information to be posted on the clubs Facebook page.

south burnett mountain bike club south burnett sport wondai mountain bike trails
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy athlete completes 100-mile ultramarathon

        premium_icon Kingaroy athlete completes 100-mile ultramarathon

        Sport At 42 years old, a Kingaroy runner has completed an incredible 100-mile ultra-marathon in New Zealand.

        OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

        Education FULL LIST: The region’s top YR 12 OP performing schools revealed.

        PINK GALLERY: 30 pics of Nanango Races

        premium_icon PINK GALLERY: 30 pics of Nanango Races

        Community It was pink, pink and more pink as punters lined the racetrack at the Nanango...