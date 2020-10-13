Hundreds of Airbnb listings removed

More than 400 Airbnb listings across Australia have been suspended or removed from the platform as part of a nationwide crackdown on party houses.

Airbnb head of public policy for Australia, Derek Nolan, said the action was taken against the listings for violating policies on parties and events, and over a series of complaints.

Property hosts have been alerted, with the suspensions and removals - announced on Monday - taking immediate effect.

"The overwhelming majority of hosts and guests are good neighbours and respectful travellers and we thank them for doing their part to help grow tourism in a way that benefits everyone," Mr Nolan said.

"However, our message to everyone who uses Airbnb could not be clearer; bad behaviour has no place on Airbnb and those who wilfully fail to adhere to our policies face removal from our platform.

"We are extremely serious about enforcing our community standards, which require everyone to behave in a safe and respectful manner."

Airbnb had previously announced a global ban on party houses, with neighbours of listed properties encouraged to make use of the company's support page to submit complaints.

Mr Nolan said Airbnb was working to stop unauthorised parties, where wild gatherings were being held without the knowledge or consent of the property hosts.

After a successful pilot in Melbourne that prevented more than 1400 bookings from taking place, Mr Nolan said Airbnb expanded its manual screening of "high-risk reservations" across the country to stop parties before they started.