Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
News

Hundreds of dead fish cause stench at Yeppen Lagoon

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Feb 2020 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Rockhampton residents who take their dogs for a walk along the picturesque Yeppen Lagoon track were stopped in their tracks Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of dead fish have washed up where the lagoon waters crossed over the pathway, following record rains late last week.

Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon

Councillor Drew Wickerson was on hand to assess the fishkill which he conjectured may have been caused by deoxygenated water.

The rotting fish and muddy water has also caused quite a stench in the area.

The Morning Bulletin recently reported on the invasive weed which had taken over the Yeppen Lagoon over the past few, dry months.

The Lagoon, which is on the entry into Rockhampton, began running for the first time in months last week.

More Stories

Show More
animal death dead fish fish kill pollution yeppen lake
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Pink ladies brighten up Nanango races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Pink ladies brighten up Nanango races

        Fashion & Beauty The winning fashions on the field outfit was designed just for the Nanango race meet.

        WHAT WE KNOW: Everything so far from the 2020 election

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Everything so far from the 2020 election

        Council News Everything you need to know about the 2020 South Burnett election.

        Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

        premium_icon Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

        News She will be among 74 other women to be part of the new era at UQ.

        RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        premium_icon RESULTS: Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s two day shoot

        Shooting Over 86 competitors from around the state took part in the Kingaroy Clay Target...