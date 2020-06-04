Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist’s impression of The Reserve.
An artist’s impression of The Reserve.
Council News

Hundreds of jobs will be created by stadium build, operation

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4th Jun 2020 5:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 240 jobs will be created during the construction of a new stadium in Springfield, which will be the home for the Brisbane Lions' women's team.

Councillors voted unanimously to enter into a funding deed with the AFL club for the construction of a new arena and embellishment of an adjacent sporting field last week.

About 20,000 people are expected to visit The Reserve a year.

It is expected to open late next year.

Mayor Teresa Harding said it would bring significant benefits to the local community.

"More than 240 jobs are being created during construction of the facility, and there will be an estimated 785 jobs when it's up and running," she said.

"These will be outstanding facilities right on our doorstep that will be readily available for Ipswich residents to use.

"Local families can enjoy the wide open spaces and relaxed feel, while our region's up and coming sports stars can take full advantage of the stadium and facilities to keep developing their athletic prowess."

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic said the Lions' women's side attracts about 5000 spectators to every game.

"(This) means thousands of people will be looking for things to do and places to eat or stay in Ipswich before or after they attend a game," Cr Jonic said.

"It's a great opportunity for local businesses, especially our hospitality, retail and accommodation sectors, to grow with The Reserve.

"There will also be an opportunity for local businesses and community groups to use the venue for their events and meetings.

"The Reserve is set to become an important hub for our community."

Lions infrastructure, strategy and government relations general manager Jake Anson said he was confident supporters would travel out to Springfield to watch games.

"That's not only inbound from the local region, but also nationally," he said.

"It's not uncommon for our women's matches to have several hundred interstate tourists attending and travelling with the teams.

"Some of which are family and friends of players, but many who are just looking at the fixture and seeing an opportunity to come to our beautiful part of the world to spend a weekend and to marry it in with their passion for footy."

brisbane lions ipswich city council springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drones brought in to fight aggressive pest

        premium_icon Drones brought in to fight aggressive pest

        Rural Burnett citrus orchard goes on the offensive against an aggressive pest attempting to infest their pastures.

        • 4th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        premium_icon Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        News Former premier says the deal “shows the hold of the unions”

        • 4th Jun 2020 4:50 AM
        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Everyday Australians will be impacted by the recession

        Police appeal for info after armed robbery in Kingaroy

        premium_icon Police appeal for info after armed robbery in Kingaroy

        News Police are urging the public to assist them in locating a man who had two women at...