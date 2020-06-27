Hundreds rally for ‘good hearted kid put into cruel world’
AT LEAST 250 mourners gathered in memory of a Logan man who died in a tragic traffic crash last weekend.
The mourners formed a convoy of cars, utes and motorcycles which proceeded down the Pacific Highway from Loganholme, on their way to Southport to recreate a drive frequently done by 25-year-old Zac Jones and many of his friends.
Zachary 'Zac' Jones, 25, of Waterford West, was pronounced dead at the scene of the tragic crash at Kingston Rd, Slacks Creek, about 1pm last Sunday.
Organiser Brooke Marquis said the number of people present for the cruise was testament to a man that "everybody knew".
"I don't know anybody that didn't like him," he said.
Mr Marquis, who had been friends with Mr Jones for more than five years said they would frequently go for drives to the coast.
He said the event was a chance for those who loved him to support each other and to honour a true friend at a time where COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people allowed at funerals.
"Everyone's trying to make sure people have support," he said.
"A few of us went to the crash site and we were talking on Facebook (later) about what we are going to do... he was always up for a run.
"When we were on our P-plates... the big group we were in would go for a cruise.
"It seems everyone sort of jumped at the chance."
Friends and family filled a capark just off the motorway at Loganholme earlier today, painting an powerfully emotional scene.
T-shirts, jumpers and signage on cars also paid tribute to the hugely popular larrikin.
Friend Brittany Fielding-Smith said Mr Jones was a "joker".
"He was the clown of the group," she said.
Another friend, Tamika Shae, described Mr Jones as "outgoing" but also supportive of his mates.
"He loved his jokes, his cruises - anything he was down for.
"He definitely (made) an impact for good mental health.
"He was good hearted kid put into a cruel world."
Originally published as Hundreds rally for 'good hearted kid put into cruel world'