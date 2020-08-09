Hunt on for state’s best schoolboy league player

Who is Queensland's best secondary school rugby league player?

We'll know the answer in the next few weeks.

Two new awards have been created to mark player excellence through the State's premier schoolboy rugby league competitions - the Payne Cup in North Queensland and the Langer Trophy in southeast Queensland.

The season is two rounds in, and games are livestreamed on this website, mainly on Wednesdays.

Competition organisers are ramping up interest by creating Dally M-style player-of-the-year awards.

Coaches have voted their top opposition players from the rounds so far, and News Corp journalists will join the voting from the next round, with the top player getting 3 points, the second best 2 and the next best a single point.

The standings after 2 rounds will be revealed tomorrow night on The School Footy Show, News Corp's weekly highlights show of Langer/Payne action.

The show will be up on this website about 7pm on Monday.

It will also be announced on the show who the two trophies, which will be presented each year, will be named after.

Organisers were running through a list of some of the biggest names in the sport from the state in recent years to find the right duo.

News' executive editor, digital, Bryce Johns applauded the competition organisers for doing everything they could to heighten interest in schoolboy league.

"These guys are forward-thinking and the steps they've taken with us to make sure schoolboy league can by viewed by parents and fans in a Covid 19-environment has been special.''

Look for The School Footy Show about 7pm tomorrow on this site.