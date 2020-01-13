Huston Motors assist in drought relief

The Salvation Army has a new set of wheels to help with drought relief efforts in the South Burnett region thanks to the team at Huston Motors Kingaroy.

Huston Motors handed over the keys to a 2019 Nissan Navara this morning in an effort to continue their support for people impacted by the ongoing drought.

Dealer principal Mark Huston said the drought relief initiatives were something they loved getting behind.

This comes just a week after Huston Motors donated the same kind of ute to Graham House Community Centre.

The vehicle will be on loan to Graham House for the next 12 months, or 10,000km, whichever comes first.

“We have been in the area a long time and understand everyone is doing it tough because of the drought,” Mark said.

“It’s a great initiative by Nissan and we pride ourselves on assisting people affected by drought.

“The Salvation Army is doing a great job and we are really excited to support them.”

The 2019 Nissan Navara has all the bells and whistles, high clearance and is 4WD, allowing the Salvation Army to go anywhere.

The Nissan Navara that will be assisting the Salvation Army in their drought relief efforts over the next 12 months.

Salvation Army captain for South Burnett Tim Brown said it’s a huge opportunity.

“We work very hard and are very active in drought relief so to have Mark Huston and Nissan contact us wanting to provide a vehicle really means a lot,” Tim said.

“We are currently working with the Government to roll out drought support to farmers and people affected by drought and now having a vehicle we can really speed that process up,” he said.

“We can now also go out and actually meet the people we are helping.”

The vehicle will be with the Salvation Army for the next 12 months, assisting drought-stricken communities throughout the South Burnett region.