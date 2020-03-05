Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sophie Brown from the Kingaroy Hospital.
Sophie Brown from the Kingaroy Hospital.
News

‘I accidentally became a nurse’

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
5th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX years ago, Sophie Brown ‘accidentally’ fell into nursing at the Kingaroy Hospital.

“I accidentally became a nurse,” Ms Brown said.

“I went to university intending to transfer out, but I fell in love with it.”

“There isn’t anything I would rather do.

“I love being a nurse.”

Ms Brown is a self-described fixer and likes to help people.

“People are in hospital because they aren’t feeling well or are sick, and I get to help them feel a little better,” she said.

“Even if it is just providing them pain relief, a heat pack, or making them a cup of tea.

“The small things make a big difference.”

Ms Brown has not long returned to work after having twins and couldn’t wait to be back on the ward helping other people and working alongside her colleagues.

“I love my job,” she said.

“I am one of those people who love their job and coming to work every day.”

health services south burnett health
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How students reduced mental health waiting times

        premium_icon How students reduced mental health waiting times

        News UQ students have been working with a local psychologist to reduce South Burnett mental health waiting times.

        PHOTOS: Murgon State School cleans up for a cause

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Murgon State School cleans up for a cause

        News This Clean Up Australia Day Murgon State School had their staff and students hard...

        ‘Be their cheerleader’: Woman champions mentors

        premium_icon ‘Be their cheerleader’: Woman champions mentors

        Local Faces ‘People often miss out on the best joy, which comes from helping and empowering...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days