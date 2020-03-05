SIX years ago, Sophie Brown ‘accidentally’ fell into nursing at the Kingaroy Hospital.

“I accidentally became a nurse,” Ms Brown said.

“I went to university intending to transfer out, but I fell in love with it.”

“There isn’t anything I would rather do.

“I love being a nurse.”

Ms Brown is a self-described fixer and likes to help people.

“People are in hospital because they aren’t feeling well or are sick, and I get to help them feel a little better,” she said.

“Even if it is just providing them pain relief, a heat pack, or making them a cup of tea.

“The small things make a big difference.”

Ms Brown has not long returned to work after having twins and couldn’t wait to be back on the ward helping other people and working alongside her colleagues.

“I love my job,” she said.

“I am one of those people who love their job and coming to work every day.”