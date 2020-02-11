‘I can’t believe I’m 100’: Bess’ big milestone

FRIENDS: Kev Raffin with birthday girl Bess Thorp at her 100th celebrations in Kingaroy on Tuesday. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

SHE was known as the ‘unofficial first lady’ of Kingaroy and has now been graced with a letter from the Queen.

Bess Thorp celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by family and her bowls friends.

The Kingaroy Bowls patroness spent the day at the club playing rounds of bowls followed by a high tea.

“I can’t believe I’m 100,” Bess said.

She has three children, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Daughter Glenis Long (nee Thorp) and sons Allen and Joe Thorp were there at the party.

“She’s a real matriarch,” Glenis said.

“She’s always poised and gracious.

“You’d pop in any time and she’d have her lipstick on.”

FAMILY: Bess Thorp celebrates her 100th birthday with family Anne Pearson, Joe Thorp, Luke Thorp, Glenis Long, Jan, Allen and Justine Thorp on Tuesday at the Kingaroy Bowls Club. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Glenis said her mother was always positive.

“She’s always laughing and doesn’t have a care in the world,” she said.

She fills her days with crosswords, reading and gardening at her Kingaroy home.

“She still does everything,” Glenis said.

Bess had her licence renewed for another three years last week, just before her birthday.

“We are blessed to have her and very proud and respect her,” Glenis said.

As a patroness of the Kingaroy Bowls Club she has made many friendships on and off the bowling greens over the 74 years she has lived in town.

“Walking down town with her is like walking with a celebrity,” Glenis said.

Her daughter said their door was always open.

“The Bee Gees have even wandered up her driveway,” Glenis said.

Kingaroy Bowls Club Patroness Bess Thorp having a bowl at her 100th birthday party. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Granddaughter Justine Thorp said they all found their grandmother inspiring.

“If we can live half as well as her, we’re doing well,” she said.

Justine said from the depression to the introduction of motor cars, her grandmother had ‘seen it all’.

“She’s taught me there’s a bright side to everything,” she said.

“She’s full of joy.”

Mrs Thorp was born on February 11, 1920 and grew up in Ipswich.

The city girl moved to the South Burnett in 1946 when she married Tom Thorp - back when there was cattle on Fitzroy St.

Her late husband was well known around town and was the chosen emcee for many events in Kingaroy.

“Every Mother’s Day she’d get a cup of tea in bed with a rose and he’d be off to emcee all of the events,” Glenis said.

Their Kingaroy family business Thorps Jewellers, established in 1946, is now run by Bess’ son Allen and his wife Jan Thorp.