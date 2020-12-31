Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
News

‘I can’t breathe’: Mum strikes lotto gold

31st Dec 2020 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS mum will start 2021 as the city's newest millionaire after scoring division one in Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

The Edmonton woman held one of four division-one winning entries and takes home $1 million.

Her win caps off a lucky year for the Far North, which is one of the country's top lottery hot spots after multiple division-one successes, including a $20 million windfall in November.

A whopping $30,627,552.12 was scored from 12 division-one lottery winning entries across the Far North between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

 

Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.
Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.

MORE NEWS

Fortune teller: What's in store for Cairns

10 biggest Cairns council decisions of 2020

Ultimate guide to FNQ readers' favourites

 

The latest winner said she had been playing the same numbers for years.

"I don't know what to say," she said when her win was confirmed.

"I can't breathe.

"What a way to start the New Year."

The woman said she planned to use the money to set up her family and she would love to go on a holiday.

"I just want to go paradise for a day or so."

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Station Edmonton.

 

 

Originally published as 'I can't breathe': Cairns mum strikes lotto gold

lotto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Man to face court after shoplifting at Murgon store

        Premium Content BUSTED: Man to face court after shoplifting at Murgon store

        Crime A Murgon man will front court after allegedly sneaking food items from a local business.

        LIST: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the South Burnett

        Premium Content LIST: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the South Burnett

        Whats On Countdown to 2021 and end the year with a bang at these New Year's festivities in...

        CRIME WRAP: Alleged drug drive, fake number plates

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Alleged drug drive, fake number plates

        Crime Despite constant warnings, 10 people will kick off the new year in court following...

        Burnett police attacked in two scary incidents on same day

        Premium Content Burnett police attacked in two scary incidents on same day

        News Burnett police officers have been assaulted then had objects thrown at their...