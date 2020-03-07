‘I couldn’t believe a man would do that to a 12-year-old’

The shocked mother of a 12-year-old boy bashed on a street has revealed her anger after learning of the horror attack on her son.

THE mother of a 12-year-old boy allegedly bashed by a father and son on a Gold Coast street says she is shocked the accused attackers are able to walk free.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, says her son is recovering from head injuries and bruising.

Bystanders rush to help the boy as the alleged attackers walk away.

The boy was allegedly set upon on Tuesday after school at the intersection of Scarborough and Young streets in Southport.

Shocking video of the attack depicts a man and a younger boy standing over another child while he is being hit.

The alleged attackers, a 13-year-old and his 48-year-old father, have been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The boy was subject of a vicious assault.

It is understood the boys had intended to meet up over a disagreement, but the victim was not aware the 13-year-old's father would be present.

"I got a call from a very distressed woman who told me my son was hurt really, really bad," the mother told the Bulletin.

"They said his head had been smashed and bleeding and he was held to the ground."

The boy was taken to hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

"I was completely angry. I couldn't believe a grown man would do that to a 12-year-old child."

The incident happened in front of shocked bystanders.

The woman claims her son had endured long-term bullying from the attacker who regularly called him names like a "dirty hippy".

"It is so much for my son to deal with. He doesn't deserve it.

"He had multiple lumps over his head, bleeding and burn marks from where he was held to the ground on the hot concrete."

The woman says her son only returned to school yesterday.

"They were arrested, but they were let out right away."

The man will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 17.