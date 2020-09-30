Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
News

‘I don’t believe in hitting women … they’re weak’

Maddie Manwaring
30th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year told the court he would not usually hit women because he believes they are weak.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and it was heard he was accused of committing two domestic violence offences in Southside on May 29.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'Slut': 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

* 'Some people will never be happy with development'

* Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

One charge alleges the man assaulted the aggrieved person on the domestic violence order.

"I don't believe in hitting women … I think they're weak," the man said.

However, he said in the case of the alleged assault he had "snapped" and retaliated.

The man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence order offence, wilfully and unlawfully damaging property, and possessing clip seal bags reasonably suspected of being connected to drugs.

The man's initial guilty pleas were recounted when he contested the charge relating to the clip seal bags during a mention this week, and the matter was adjourned until November 9.

More Stories

domestic violence offence gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        News LISTED here are some of the most shocking, frightening, and in some cases, heartbreaking crimes to enter South Burnett courts this month.

        $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Premium Content $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Politics Despite nearly $96 million being spent on upgrades to the Burnett Highway in the...

        Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        Premium Content Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        News DAPHNE Fancutt changed the game of tennis on and off the court, inspiring and...

        TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Premium Content TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Sport FROM hole in ones to virtual car races, it has been a strange year of sport in the...