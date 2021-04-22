'I found the best burger in NZ'

Far from same-same, Aotearoa is unique and surprising – banging burgers are just the beginning, says Kendall Hill.

For years I - stupidly - dismissed New Zealand. Like other young Australian travellers, I thought of it as being very same-same. Sort of a mini Australia, minus the native marsupials. A place that would always be there and could wait until I was old and had had my fill of culture shock and exotic cuisines.

But then work took me there in the early 2000s and I quickly lost my misconceptions. It only takes a day or two to realise Aotearoa is a uniquely fascinating place. I'd always imagined, for example, that New Zealand wasn't very exciting. Which I guess is true if you're not into bungee jumping, heli-skiing, jet-boating, canyoning, mountain climbing, skydiving or zorbing - a typically bonkers Kiwi invention, this one involves tumbling inside a giant plastic ball.

I'm dying to try it, but personally doubt it could top the terrifying euphoria I felt when sand-boarding down the North Island's near-vertical 100m-high Te Paki dunes. The board flew out from under me halfway down so I spent the rest of the descent sandpapering my stomach before icing my body in the frigid waters of Cape Reinga. I've never felt so alive.

Since that first exhilarating trip I've shot clay pigeons, ridden ATVs, criss-crossed the islands in helicopters and once, memorably, clung on for dear life when a child's pony bolted through the Wairarapa Valley with me in the saddle. (Apparently I have an "electric seat", an official equestrian term for people who freak out horses. RIP my dressage career.)

Mt Isthmus villa in Wanaka, New Zealand. Picture: Shaun Jeffers

The calibre of New Zealand's cuisine is another surprise. Pavlovas and lamingtons aside, there's a sense of innovation and connection to place in the Kiwi kitchen that rivals our own.This won't be news to anyone familiar with the work of Waitara-born Ben Shewry. The owner of Melbourne's Attica restaurant, and Australia's most internationally renowned chef, is perhaps best-known for combining the humble potato and the Maori ground-oven technique of hangi to create high gastronomy.

At the other end of the scale, their burgers and meat pies are so much better than ours. The best burger I've tasted - ever - was from a humble roadside joint in Dargaville, its name long forgotten. The country's best-known burger brand today is Queenstown's Fergburger, which also makes a range of sensational pies that cast our own Four'n Twenties in a very unflattering light.

And then there's Netflix star chef Monique Fiso, who has revived and modernised Maori cuisine at her Wellington fine-diner, Hiakai in a way that's both sustainable and a celebration of indigenous culture.

Culture is a defining and distinguishing feature of Aotearoa. It is nothing like ours. There is Maori influence in every aspect of life, from customs to law-making, and the country is immeasurably richer for that. From the prevalence of indigenous language to the distinctive ta moko facial tattoos (as worn by foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta) and, of course, the haka, Maori culture is strong and omnipresent.

It's a gorgeous country. Not quite Switzerland gorgeous, but definitely a finalist in any contest of the world's most beautiful countries. A third of the landmass is protected in national parks. The landscape, especially the beech forests, cushion bogs and grasslands of the South Island, looks more like the southern Andes of Chile than our own continent. With its (faintly alarming) mass of volcanoes - Auckland has about 50 of them, mostly extinct - as well as snowy mountains, hot springs, fjords and glaciers, it often reminds me of Iceland, but in the southern hemisphere. Plus there are, famously, no snakes.

Zorb / Zorbbing in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Visitors can immerse themselves in this non-venomous wonderland via a network of invigorating multi-day hikes or short walks, with heart-stopping scenery guaranteed. To stay, New Zealand's unrivalled collection of luxury lodges combines spectacular settings with sumptuous interiors, warm hospitality and guided activities.

Lastly, but importantly, Kiwi society is more tolerant, fair and inclusive than almost any other. It was the first country to give women the vote (in 1893) and today around half its MPs are women. Sign language is an official language alongside English and Maori. And the federal parliament has the world's highest percentage of openly LGBTQI MPs, who sit alongside members born in Sri Lanka, Korea, the Maldives, Mexico and Eritrea.

Skyscape is nestled in the hillside of the stunning Mackenzie Country, in the South Island of New Zealand.

This inclusiveness might seem marginal from a tourism perspective, but it reinforces how progressive the country is and helps explain why it is so welcoming to foreign visitors, including refugees.Kia ora, the traditional Kiwi greeting, means "Hello, be well". It's all you really need to know about our super-friendly neighbour. Go soon.

