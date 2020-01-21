‘I hate you’: Texts behind Sandilands’ fight with lover

The new girlfriend of Kyle Sandilands has admitted to assaulting a police officer during a public fight with the radio host but wants her charges dealt with under the mental health act.

Tegan Kynaston, 33, appeared in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to assaulting a female officer after a bizarre roadside dispute involving the celebrity couple last month.

Court documents state an "irate" Kynaston attempted to exit Sandilands' moving Bentley on Beach Rd in Bondi before police were called on the morning of December 7.

Tegan Kynaston at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Police told Kynaston she would be detained for a mental health assessment for her own safety when she hit the female constable in the head with an open palm and caused immediate pain, according to the documents.

Sandilands had told police that Kynaston had previously attempted self-harm and the officers had seen a series of text messages on his phone from her earlier in the morning stating "U are a coward", "you are the worst", "I hate u" and "so it's on you" before they decided to detain her.

The documents stated Kynaston later told a paramedic she had consumed three grams of cocaine during the night before asking to speak to the female constable she hit, saying "I am sorry for hitting you - I just took all my anger out on you".

Kynaston leaves court with her lawyer Greg Goold. Picture: Jeremy Piper

After Kynaston was taken away, a witness previously said police helped Sandilands fix the damaged door of his black Bentley - valued around $350,000 - so he could drive off.

In court, defence lawyer Greg Goold asked for an adjournment so Kynaston could prepare to apply for the matter to be dealt with under section 32 of the mental health act instead of the criminal justice system.

A magistrate can grant a section 32 if someone proves they were suffering from a mental condition when an offence occurred.

If the order is made, they can avoid a criminal conviction and instead be placed on a court-ordered mental health treatment plan.

Registrar Craig Cooke granted the adjournment and Kynaston will return to court for a section 32 application hearing in Waverley Local Court on April 14.

In a separate incident, court documents show Kynaston was caught with 0.45 grams of cocaine by police outside the Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills in March, 2018.

Kynaston, who works for Sandilands' company King Kyle, was placed on an 18-month conditional release order for that matter, which was mentioned in court on Tuesday and was still in place when she assaulted the police officer in Bondi.

Kynaston and Sandilands have been dating for several months after he broke up with long-time lover Imogen Anthony.

Sandilands, who recently signed a $50 million deal to stay at radio station KIIS, is believed to have been taking Kynaston back to her Bondi home when the incident occurred.