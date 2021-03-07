'I heard gunshots and thought, holy sh-t'

A Dunoon woman has described the terrifying moment she was told by police to seek shelter in a secure room, as outside they tried to track down a gunman, accused of firing multiple shots at homes and police cars nearby.

Morgan Archer said she was first alerted to the unfolding incident at 9pm on Saturday night when she heard sirens from her James St property.

She went outside to see what was going on and found about 20 police cars blocking the intersection to Duncan Rd, just 100m away.

"It was pretty intimidating," Ms Archer said.

"Then they started blocking off James St, and progressed to all of Dunoon."

She said trucks were set up at the intersection with floodlights, police stopping people from driving into the village.

She called the police station at 1am and was told a gunman was still on the loose, to stay inside and seek shelter in a walled room, like a bathroom.

She said they mentioned a possible extraction if the situation escalated.

Ms Archer said the situation ended up being more serious than she first thought.

"I heard gunshots, and thought 'holy s--t'," Ms Archer said.

She also heard the police dogs barking as they were brought in to assist in the search.

She said she finally went to bed at about 2.45am, hearing later that someone had been arrested.

Ms Archer was concerned something of that nature would occur in a small village like Dunoon and hoped police would let the community know what has transpired.