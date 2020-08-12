'I hope it’s the flu’: Mum's COVID fears for kids

Chelsea Fifield queues with her family for a COVID-19 test at Noosa Junction. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Peregian Springs mum Chelsea Fifield hoped her sniffily kids had nothing worse than the common flu as she queued for a COVID-19 test at the Sunny Street clinic in Noosa Junction.

She had Landon, 2, and Isla, 4, in tow at The J carpark where there has been a constant stream of concerned residents showing up in the wake of the Noosa Civic scare, where two teenage girls were caught allegedly breaching quarantine rules.

However, the girls who have tested negative for coronavirus, were not Ms Fifield's motivation for having the swabs.

Chelsea Fifield and her family, Landon, 2, and Isla, 4, are tested for COVID-19. PHOTOS: Patrick Woods.

"We've all had just sort of a cold, just regular cold symptoms," Ms Fifield said.

"I almost didn't go because I'm 99 per cent sure it's just a cold and not getting worse.

"But I just thought what if it isn't?"

Ms Fifield said she had been very alarmed when the girls were arrested on Monday as she worked in Noosa.

"But it wasn't one of the reasons I went for testing, because I wasn't around there," she said.

"It (the test) wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be.

"Now we're just going to stay in the house until we find out and I think that's probably going to be the worst part with two young ones."

Her friend from work referred her to an article where it said if kids had sniffles it was best to have them tested.

"I guess it's better to be safe than sorry," Ms Fifield said.

At Sunny Street this morning the phone was again "ringing off the hook" for people anxious to have the free COVID-19 test.

"I think it's going to be another big day," said a Sunny Street spokeswoman shortly after bookings opened at 9am Wednesday for the clinic set up in the carpark of The J.

Sunny Street co-founder Dr Nova Evans said Tuesday had been quite full-on for the testing staff.

"We had a very busy morning and tested 40 people in the first two hours of clinic," Dr Evans said.

After that initial rush on Tuesday, the clinic had a flow of people wanting to test for COVID-19 with more than 70 for the day.

They can expect their results back either today or 72 hours from their swab.