‘I just want my things back’: Jewellery theft devastates

Holloway's Beach resident Alison Taun who was robbed of some sentimental jewellery. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

A HOLLOWAYS Beach woman has been left devastated and "disgusted" after multiple items of jewellery including precious family heirlooms, were stolen from her home.

Thieves forced their way into Alison Taun's unit some time during the day on Friday, taking the items which included her dead grandmother's eternity ring, a ring given to her mother for her 21st birthday and an engraved bracelet which her sister gifted her when she turned 16.

Holloways Beach woman Alison Taun had several pieces of jewellery stolen from her unit. Picture: Supplied

Police have launched an investigation, believing it could be linked to two similar home break-ins at the beachside suburb on Saturday, while Ms Taun is also offering a reward.

She said the item's monetary value was far outstripped by their sentimental value and she was desperate for their return.

"I come from very little," she said.

"I've worked ridiculously hard to get where I am.

"It absolutely disgusts me that people think they have the right to take things I've worked hard for, especially when they don't know the circumstances.

Her mother’s pearl ring and her grandmother’s ruby eternity ring were stolen during the break-in. Picture: Supplied

"I just want my things back."

Ms Taun said she arrived home from work on Friday to find her cat outside and the backdoor open and knew immediately something was amiss.

She said her grandmother's ring was particularly special to her they had been incredibly close up to her recent death after being diagnosed from cancer.

Her mother's ring had been given to her by her brother who has also since passed away and was also a treasured possession.

Among the other items taken were a distinctive diamond ring with a swirl pattern and a black Tag Heuer watch.

A stolen Tag Heuer watch. Picture: Supplied

Ms Taun has asked people to keep an eye out for the items on online sale sites such as Gumtree or local pawn shops.

She said she would also offer a reward to anyone who assisted with the items' safe return.

Smithfield police Det Sgt Gary Hall said jewellery had also been stolen during the other two break-ins nearby on Saturday and they suspected the three incidents were linked.

He urged people who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Fern St area during Friday to come forward.