‘I love to push boundaries’: Bec’s sexy swim shoot

She is a social media powerhouse and branding mogul, and now Bec Judd has added another string to her bow - swimwear designer.

The multi-tasking model, WAG and mother-of-four is launching Jaggad's first-ever swim range, as part of her capsule collection, BEC X JAGGAD.

Jaggad - the hugely popular Australian sports luxe brand, which Judd co-owns - is already a huge player in the activewear market, and it's about to be seen on the beach.

Wearing a sexy plunging V-neck bikini, Judd posed for a DIY swim shoot at her luxury Melbourne home.

"We have had so many requests to do swim over the years," Judd, 37, said. She said demand for sporty swimwear was "strong" and the range was "true to our active roots but with a fashion flair".

Bec Judd wearing the Cuba bikini top ($89.95) and briefs ($79.95) from BEC X JAGGAD. Picture: Jaggad

The five-item BEC X JAGGAD swim line includes a one-piece and two bikinis (tops and bottoms are sold separately), with items priced from $79.95 to $109.95.

"The black one piece is sporty but sexy and practical," Judd said. "The Havana set is for the active bikini wearer and the Vista Del Mar (navy, black, pink bikini) set is a little sexier but still … (has) support and a killer high-waist style.

"It's all about fit and coverage - I like a mix of styles depending on what I'm doing when wearing them.

"If I'm chasing four kids around at the beach then a one-piece is the way to go."

The BEC X JAGGAD swim collection is size inclusive, with one-pieces and bikini bottoms stocked in XS-3XL and bikini tops in XS-2XL.

Orange crush! Bec Judd in the Havana bikini top ($89.95) and bottoms ($79.95). Picture: Jaggad

Judd said the message was about "supporting and empowering" women, making them "feel confident no matter what size or shape".

After plans for a Byron Bay shoot were cancelled due to COVID-19, Judd's own swim shoot took place in her Brighton backyard, with creative direction via Zoom and FaceTime and assistance from her husband, former Carlton captain Chris Judd.

Shot in the midst of lockdown, Judd did her own hair and makeup with a DIY beauty routine that was "quite low-maintenance".

Models sporting the BEC X JAGGAD swim range. Picture: Jaggad

BEC X JAGGAD’s Vista Del Mar one-piece. Picture: Jaggad

"I did a Spray Aus Deep Dark tanning mousse application at home the day before - hubby did my back as I couldn't reach," she said. "And on the day, I did my own hair and makeup."

Pulling off a pro look herself wasn't hard because of the "tips and tricks" she had learnt as a model. "It was easy for me to apply my makeup complete with false lashes," Judd said.

"I knew what waterproof products to use in the pool and … exactly where to put the body illuminator to pick up the light."

And while she had to do-it-herself for now, Judd said she was "very much looking forward to getting my A-team (hair and make-up) back together".

Signature colour! Bec Judd in her Jaggad line’s Vista Del Mar bodysuit (non-swim) and fleece shorts. Picture: Jaggad

With nearly 850,000 Instagram followers who hang off her every recommendation - from what she wears to beauty and interiors - Judd said she is always looking for the next trend.

"I always love to push the boundaries," she said.

During Melbourne's Stage 4 lockdown Judd has been home schooling her four children - Oscar, nine, Billie, six, and twins Tom and Darcy, four - and taken time away from her usually-frantic work schedule to spend on self-care.

"I've never worked out more than I have since March and I'm feeling fitter and stronger than

ever," Judd said. She has aimed for five 20-minute HIIT workouts per week, and pilates "if my body is feeling sore".

"I have literally been doing the workouts on my bedroom or lounge room floor," Judd said.

She tried at-home IPL hair removal, used face masks regularly (she recommends The Skincare Company) and done "lots of mani pedis with Billie".

"I've also given every child a hair cut … but I'm desperate for one," Judd said.

BEC X JAGGAD swim is out on October 14. Her activewear collection is on-sale now.

Originally published as 'I love to push boundaries': Bec's sexy swim shoot

She posed poolside in her backyard wearing the Vista Del Mar one-piece ($109.95). Picture: Jaggad