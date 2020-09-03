‘I love youse’: Teary farewell as teen runs out of chances

A teenager has run out of chances in court today after evading police 11 days after being granted probation for evading police twice.

A 19-year-old Moreton Bay region boilermaker has run out of chances today after a court heard he evaded a police vehicle only 11 days after receiving probation for dangerous driving as part of a series of offences which also included evading police twice more.

Clontarf teen Ashleigh James White remained stoic as Beenleigh Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll sentenced him to serve 50 days behind bars, offering only an imperceptible shake of his head, but the last sight of his dad and sister as the door to the glass dock locked was too much to bear.

"I love youse," he called out to them as his voice broke, and he took his seat running his hands through his hair.

White pleaded guilty to four offences today: evading police, displaying registration plates belonging to another vehicle, driving while disqualified by a court order - repeat offender and breaching bail.

Clontarf teen Ashleigh James White, 19, will serve 50 days of a three-month jail sentence. Picture: Facebook

All offences occurred on the Pacific Highway at Tanah Merah on October 12 last year sometime between 9 - 11.59pm, a breach of bail as he was expected to be home between 9pm - 5pm.

White's evasion of police only ended when he crashed his vehicle and he told officers he had "no intention of stopping," police prosecutor Sgt Kellie Cullen told the court.

Shockingly, these offences occurred only 11 days after White was granted 12 months' probation for offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle which occurred around Redcliffe on August 6 last year.

On that occasion, White was issued two on-the-spot fines for evading police twice, totalling some $13,500.

His lack of meaningful effort to repay this debt proved his downfall, as Mr O'Driscoll ruled a further fine would be inappropriate.

Instead, he ordered White serve the minimum penalty for evading police, 50 days, as part of a three-month head sentence, before being released on parole.

Originally published as 'I love youse': Teary farewell as teen runs out of chances