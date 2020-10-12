‘I think I’ve killed him’: The blood curdling 000 call

A blood curdling scream rang through the speakers at the Alva Beach inquest as the court heard the final moments leading up to a fatal double stabbing.

More than one hour of recorded phone calls to triple-0 were played to a packed courtroom, which included a dozen family and friends of Tom Davy and Corey Christensen holding each other while they listened.

Dean Webber was the man who made the three calls to emergency services after Candice Locke, nursing an injured shoulder, woke him up by knocking on his Topton St home asking for help.

Dean Webber taken the day after the incident showing injuries to his neck.



In the first call to QAS at 12.24am, Ms Locke tells the operator that she was pushed from a buggy and ran to Mr Webber's home for help.

She is sobbing in the call, calling out in pain, while Mr Webber's distress is evident in his voice, telling the operator there was men out the front of his house.

During the call, he yells at the men to leave. He says they are trying to break in.

"Get off my property," he repeats.

The operator assures Mr Webber that paramedics are on the way.

A second call made by Mr Webber to Queensland Police Service captures the moment things turn south.

Tom Davy and Corey Christensen (inset) were killed at a home in Alva Beach in 2018.



"You're not allowed to be here … you need to leave now … I need police right now …" he yells to men outside, everything captured on the recording.

Ms Locke tells the operator she knows the men, but Mr Webber said he does not know them and says he is not safe.

The lights in his house are off, banging can be heard, yelling, rustling, and a blood curdling scream before the call cuts out.

The third call to QAS at 12.57am is made by Mr Webber.

"I just stabbed a bloke in my house," he says to the operator.

"Broke into my house, there's blood everywhere … I think I've killed him … I'm scared.

"I can taste his blood."

Police set up a Crime scene at Topton Street, Alva Beach after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds



Mr Webber tells the operator that the men ripped his door off, one grabbed his arm and he "did everything he could" to protect himself.

He tells the operator he is still holding the knife, and places it down on a table when she tells him to put it down.

Mr Webber also tells the operator there was five men outside, standing around one of the victims, and not helping him.

Mr Webber, turns the lights in the house back on after police arrive more than 20 minutes after the third call to emergency services.

"Oh my god … oh my god …… there is blood everywhere … it's everywhere," Mr Webber says, sobbing uncontrollably.

Police enter the house minutes later, yelling "don't move, don't move", before the call is terminated.

Originally published as 'I think I've killed him': The blood curdling 000 call