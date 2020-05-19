Menu
Abbie Chatfield says she has had STIs in the past.
TV

‘I used to have a list of people I’d slept with’

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
19th May 2020 5:56 PM
Bachelor runner-up Abbie Chatfield has dropped a rather candid confession in a bid to destigmatise sexual health and raise awareness.

The self-described "staunch feminist" proved nothing is off limits during a recent episode on her It's A Lot podcast.

"When it comes to self slut-shaming, this is something that I still struggle with a lot. I have had STIs in the past," she said. "I used to have a list of people that I'd slept with. When I stopped counting it was like 50."

A spokesman for Chatfield said the reality star strives to be as open and honest as possible on her podcast to help others.

The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield says she has been slut-shamed. Picture: Gaye Gerard
"It's A Lot is an open space to discuss topics and issues that Abbie and her listeners have experienced," the spokesman said. "The response has been amazing … Abbie is unapologetically honest and believes the conversation around her topics are meaningful and important."

Chatfield has been outspoken about sexism after being slut-shamed for her racy scenes. Picture: Instagram
Abbie Chatfield says she is unapologetically
Since her stint on The Bachelor last year, Chatfield has been outspoken about sexism after being slut-shamed for her racy scenes with Matt Agnew.

"I didn't realise the backlash would be so strong, I live in this bubble with feminist friends and no one really has those opinions," she previously said.

"People are uncomfortable with sexuality in general in Australia, we're quite backwards but I think even more so for women."

honest about her views. Picture: Instagram
